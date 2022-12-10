Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 7,226 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 4,692.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 210.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPA opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.28. Copa had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $809.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

