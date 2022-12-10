Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at $2,578,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 82.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 6.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $76,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,375 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

