Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

