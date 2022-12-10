TheStreet Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to “B-“

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Featured Stories

