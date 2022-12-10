Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 511.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,413 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $2,193,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,417,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after buying an additional 480,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after buying an additional 26,917 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,579 shares of company stock worth $3,745,811 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

