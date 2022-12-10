Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 152,238 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Natera worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Natera by 67.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 281,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Natera by 234.1% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,524 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $96.89.

Insider Activity at Natera

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $899,161 over the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

