Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,798 Shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $740,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 163.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 446,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,641,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPL opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

