Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.87 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 404,410 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,347,000 after buying an additional 656,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

