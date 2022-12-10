Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 110,283 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1,151.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of National Fuel Gas worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,293,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:NFG opened at $63.07 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

