Sei Investments Co. Has $17.41 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.42.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.51 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

