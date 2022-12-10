Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) by 755.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686,449 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 9.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 345.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $10.05 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.