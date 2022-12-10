Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $852,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.97. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

