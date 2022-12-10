Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Upgraded at TheStreet

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $615.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,807 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 978,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 63,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

