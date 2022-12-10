Express (NYSE:EXPR) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.52. Express has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.
About Express
Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.
