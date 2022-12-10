Express (NYSE:EXPR) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.52. Express has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Express

About Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

