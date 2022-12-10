Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.