Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Celsius worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,073,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,355,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after purchasing an additional 933,496 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 1.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $121.63.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.