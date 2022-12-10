Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.42 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 74.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,252.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth $70,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 0.4 %

TRMB opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.