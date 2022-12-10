Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 1,240,386 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,240,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Equitrans Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,460,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,538,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.08 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

