Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Insider Sells $119,855.20 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $119,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,439,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $193.85.
AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.25.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
