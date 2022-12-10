Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 28,948 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,948 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,046,000 after acquiring an additional 120,854 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 860,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after buying an additional 108,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,244 shares of company stock worth $4,324,420. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $180.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.