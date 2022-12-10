MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 291.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 17.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.8 %

MaxLinear Company Profile

NYSE:MXL opened at $35.06 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.