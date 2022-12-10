Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $128.91 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $130.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $291.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

