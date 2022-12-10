Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 516.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

