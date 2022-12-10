Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 34.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

