Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $781.50 million-$786.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.53 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.02-$0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.55. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 14,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $543,196.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 223,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Progyny by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

