Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,749 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

AMEH stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.64. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.