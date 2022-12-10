Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Target Price at $31.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADRNY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
