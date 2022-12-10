Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $207.61

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $117.21 on Monday. Zscaler has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $332.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

