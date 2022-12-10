Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.1 %

ADRNY opened at $29.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

