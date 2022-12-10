Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
