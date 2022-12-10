Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADRNY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of ADRNY stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

