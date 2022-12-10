Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $50.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dell Technologies Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.40. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 208.47% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

