STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.75.
STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of STERIS
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in STERIS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS Trading Up 0.9 %
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,708.94%.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
