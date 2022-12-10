Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,780.00.

Several research firms recently commented on MONDY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.61) to GBX 1,800 ($21.95) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mondi from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,868 ($22.78) to GBX 1,760 ($21.46) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Stock Up 1.7 %

MONDY opened at $36.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. Mondi has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $53.71.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.