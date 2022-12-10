Comparing Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of ReneSola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.10 billion 0.77 $119.50 million $1.26 28.39 ReneSola $79.66 million 3.99 $6.86 million ($0.01) -473.00

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 2.40% 19.87% 9.05% ReneSola -0.80% 0.34% 0.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ultra Clean and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReneSola 0 0 3 1 3.25

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 114.06%. Given ReneSola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats ReneSola on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

