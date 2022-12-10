Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,910.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,801 shares in the company, valued at $383,910.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,570 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 214.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PubMatic by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.41 on Monday. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.68.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

