Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $473.13

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $473.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $420.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.42. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.