Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Up 0.1 %

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.41 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

