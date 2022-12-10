Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $37.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zalando from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($37.89) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zalando from €34.00 ($35.79) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Zalando from €42.00 ($44.21) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Zalando has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 814.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.74.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.