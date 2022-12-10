Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.60.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.