DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

DLH Stock Performance

DLH stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. DLH has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in DLH by 16.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DLH by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 22.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of DLH by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

Featured Stories

