Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE FRU opened at C$15.87 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$10.18 and a 52-week high of C$17.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

In other Freehold Royalties news, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total transaction of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,626,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$316,647,219. In related news, Senior Officer David Warren Hendry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.45 per share, with a total value of C$67,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,500. Also, insider Canadian National Railway Company, Administrator of the CN Pension Trust Funds sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$37,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,626,307 shares in the company, valued at C$316,647,219.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

