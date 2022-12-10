Brokerages Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target at $213.63

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 165 to CHF 160 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 210 to CHF 205 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Schindler from CHF 170 to CHF 155 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC raised Schindler from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Schindler in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $184.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.16. Schindler has a twelve month low of $150.96 and a twelve month high of $274.09.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

