Head-To-Head Survey: Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) vs. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jade Art Group and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 26.45 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Jade Art Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.7% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Jade Art Group and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -150.63% -96.49% -73.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jade Art Group and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.01%. Given Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerberus Cyber Sentinel is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Summary

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel beats Jade Art Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

