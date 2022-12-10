Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) versus Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Critical Survey

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) and Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Palisade Bio and Clarus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Clarus Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10,652.69%. Given Clarus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus Therapeutics is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

This table compares Palisade Bio and Clarus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 134.03 -$26.62 million $14.00 0.22 Clarus Therapeutics $13.96 million 0.09 -$40.62 million ($1.30) -0.02

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarus Therapeutics. Clarus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palisade Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -131.52% -84.28% Clarus Therapeutics -193.00% N/A -87.75%

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Clarus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

