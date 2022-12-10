Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) vs. Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) and Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Spruce Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -78.53% -72.06% Spruce Biosciences N/A -46.64% -40.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.75 million ($5.84) -0.46 Spruce Biosciences N/A N/A -$42.29 million ($1.88) -0.54

Spruce Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relmada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Relmada Therapeutics and Spruce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33 Spruce Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 863.93%. Spruce Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.71, suggesting a potential upside of 754.34%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Spruce Biosciences.

Summary

Spruce Biosciences beats Relmada Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Daly City, California.

