Comparing Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vimeo and Eventbrite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 2 1 0 2.33 Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Vimeo currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 338.83%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 112.85%. Given Vimeo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Eventbrite.

This table compares Vimeo and Eventbrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 1.60 -$52.77 million ($0.60) -6.27 Eventbrite $187.13 million 3.41 -$139.08 million ($0.78) -8.28

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -22.72% -22.74% -13.09% Eventbrite -30.61% -47.40% -8.17%

Risk and Volatility

Vimeo has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventbrite has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vimeo beats Eventbrite on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

