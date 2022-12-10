Analysts Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target at 24.71

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 24.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total transaction of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

LCID opened at 8.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 12.18 and its 200 day moving average is 15.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.39. Lucid Group has a 12-month low of 8.14 and a 12-month high of 47.59.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

