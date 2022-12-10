Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCH stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

