TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,502.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, Director Stephanie Lovell sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $284,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TransMedics Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

