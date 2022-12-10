Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. William Blair raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 45.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 2.6 %

LIND stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $441.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $144.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

